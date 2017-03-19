On time supplies played key role in defeating enemies: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 19 2017, 9:58 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has called on time supplies to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces as a key factor in defeating the enemies of the country.

In telephone conversation with senior military commanders in Faryab and Kunar, President Ghani hailed the defense forces for their bravery in ending sieges created by the militants.

The senior commanders briefed President Ghani regarding the military operations and supplies delivered to the defense forces in the areas under their control.

The Afghan Air Force plays a key role in delivery of the supplies to the ground forces with the current fleet of fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

The Air Force performs scores of sorties on daily basis with majority of them comprising cargo delivery, according to the Afghan Air Force.

The current fleet includes Mi-17 helicopters, C-130 aircraft and some other small aircraft although efforts are underway to further boost the capabilities of the air forces.

In the meantime, the commander of the United States Central Command General Joseph L. Votel has requested the US Congress to approve the budget for the Afghan forces Blackhawk program.

In his statement before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Votel informed regarding the significant capability gaps in Afghan Air Force, saying “The current rotary wing fleet consisting primarily of the Russian-made Mi-17 is both undersized and proving to be more expensive and difficult to sustain than originally envisioned and is experiencing a higher than expected attrition rate.”

