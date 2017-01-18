Omar Mateen’s wife arrested on charges of aiding husband to kill 49 people

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 18 2017, 12:26 pm

Orlando shooter Omar Mateen’s wife has bee arrested on charges of aiding his husband before the deadly attack on a gay nightclub last year that left at least 49 people dead.

According to reports, Noor Salman has bee charged with aiding and abetting Omar in his attempts to support ISIS, as well as obstruction of justice.

Noor was reportedly arrested by FBI on Monday and was charged on Tuesday with aiding and abetting Omar Mateen in the months before the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub.

“She knew he was going to conduct the attack,” Roger Handberg, federal prosecutor, told the judge, as Noor stood before a federal judge in Oakland, California, under tight security abd did not enter a plea before she was led back to jail.

Police shot and killed gunman Omar after a three-hour standoff, during which he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group.

The June 2016 shooting, seen as the deadliest in modern U.S. history, killed 49 people and wounded at least 53 more.

