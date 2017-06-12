Old political rivals eye political cooperation after recent upheavals in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 12 2017, 3:59 pm

The leaders of Jamiat-e-Islami and Junbish Millie parties have stepped up efforts to boost political cooperation in the aftermath of the latest political and security upheavals in the country, particularly after the deadly bombings and violence in capital Kabul.

Batur Dostum, the son of the First Vice President General Abdul Rashid who currently leads the Junbish Millie party has met Ata Mohammad Noor, the provincial governor of Balkh and Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami for at least two times since capital Kabul was hit by a series of deadly bombings and political tensions.

Noor has said the two sides have emphasized on boosting political ties besides holding talks on the current situation of the country as well as the situation of the Northern provinces.

The meetings between the Junbish Millie and Jamiat Islami parties takes place despite major rivalries existed between the two parties in the past and in some cases some deadly clashes have also taken place between the commanders of the two parties, particularly in northern provinces of the country.

Noor who is also the provincial governor of the northern Balkh province announced his support to Jamiat Islami’s call for the removal of the top security officials after the deadly attacks in Kabul city.

Hundreds of people had taken to the streets of Kabul after the May 31st bombing near the embassy of Germany that left over 150 people dead.

However, the a deadlock ensued between the government, protesters, and Jamiat Islami after the funeral of Salim Izadyar, the son of the Deputy House Speaker of the Afghan Senate House was killed during the protests earlier this month.

Noor had claimed that the attack on the funeral was a cowardly and direct attack on a specific political movement and emphasized on the need to take immediate actions to protect the people from the brutal killings.

