Obama talks with President Ghani and CEO Abdullah

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 19 2017, 9:31 am

President Barack Obama has spoken with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

The White House said President Obama called President Ghani to speak with the two leaders regarding the bilateral relations of the two nations.

“President Obama spoke by phone today with President Ashraf Ghani of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, who was joined by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdullah Abdullah,” according to a statement by White House.

The statement further added that President Obama expressed his deep appreciation for the steadfast partnership between the United States and Afghanistan.

“He commended the leaders for their commitment to the Afghan people and applauded the National Unity Government’s efforts to reduce corruption and support the rule of law,” the statement said.

White House also added “The President encouraged both leaders to continue their shared efforts to enhance national unity and support a lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

