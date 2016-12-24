Obama authorizes $4.26 billion for Afghan forces by signing defense bill

By Ghanizada - Sat Dec 24 2016, 8:48 pm

The US President Barack Obama has authorized a total of $4.26 billion for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) for the fiscal year 2017.

The funding for the Afghan forces was approved after the US President signed the defense bill, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017.

According to the Bill, the funding will cover the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan and the Ministry of Interior.

The Ministry of Defense will receive a total of $3,332,458,000 which will include $2,173,341,000 for sustainment, $48,262,000 for infrastructure, $821,716,000 for equipment and transportation, and $289,139,000 for training and operations.

The Ministry of Interior will receive a total of $930,757,000 which will include $860,441,000 for sustainment, $20,837,000 for infrastructure, $8,153,000 for equipment and transportation, $41,326,000 for training and operations.

“Funds available to the Department of Defense for the Afghanistan Security Forces Fund for fiscal year 2017 shall be subject to the conditions contained in subsections (b) through (g) of section 1513 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2008 (Public Law 110–181; 122 Stat. 428), as amended by section 1531(b) of the Ike Skelton National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2011 (Public Law 111–383; 124 Stat. 4424),” the bill states.

It also adds that “Not later than January 31 and July 31 of each year through January 31, 2021, the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the congressional defense committees a report summarizing the details of any obligation or transfer of funds from the Afghanistan Security Forces Fund during the preceding six-calendar month period.”

