NSC reacts at Zubair Massoud’s remarks about ISIS plans in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon May 29 2017, 2:31 pm

The Office of the National Security Council of Afghanistan reacted at the remarks of Zubair Massoud regarding the plans and activities of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan.

A statement by the Office of the National Security Council said the remarks by Massoud are his own views and do not necessarily represent that of the Afghan government.

The statement further added that Mr. Massoud is no more having an official duty with the Office of the National Security Council, rejecting the designation given to him during an interview with the Al-Jazeera.

NSC emphasized that Mr. Massoud has worked as an adviser with the Office of the National Security Council from October 2014 until late October of 2016.

In his interview with the Al-Jazeera, Massoud had said “The terrorists you see in Syria are the same individuals that are here now in Afghanistan. These are terrorists that come from different countries – from Tajikistan, from Uzbekistan, Chechnya.”

Massoud further added “It’s a strategic place. They could go across the border and finally their main goal is Russia.”

Emphasizing that the Russians and other neighbouring countries to the north of Afghanistan may not understand the extent of the situation, with numbers of fighters in the region growing at an exponential rate, he said “As I have seen in the last three to four years, we’re in a very bad state in Afghanistan.”

Massoud also added that there are about 2,000 foreign fighters in Badakhshan only, insisting that more militants started to come inside Afghanistan as the US forces were starting to leave the country.

“They’ve come together and they’re increasing in size every day. Last year, there were 300. Now there are 2,000 foreigners in Badakhshan, which is a danger for everyone,” he said.

