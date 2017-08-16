NSC reacts at Noor’s remarks alleging top security officials attempt to destabilize Balkh

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 16 2017, 10:19 am

The Office of the National Security Council of Afghanistan reacted at the remarks of Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor after he alleged that the top security officials are attempting to destabilize the province.

A spokesman for the National Security Council Qadir Shah said the National Security Council dismisses the remarks by Ata Mohammad as baseless regarding the security of Balkh province.

He said the National Security Council will declare its views and stance after the investigations and probes conclude by the relevant institutions protecting the law and order.

Noor harshly criticized the national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar and the national directorate of security chief Mohammad Stanikzai after clashes in Balkh airport on Monday night that left at least two people dead.

In a short statement posted on his official Facebook page, Noor accused the two top security officials of hatching conspiracies to destabilize the northern Balkh province.

Noor said Balkh has been among the relatively calm and peaceful provinces and conspiracies involving plans and projects to destabilize the province should be refrained from.

This comes as relations have been at all time low between the national security council and Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor during the recent months.

Noor is one of the main members of the new coalition to be formed also comprising of vice president Dostum and Mohammad Mohaqiq.

The new coalition is apparently being formed with an aim to act as an opposition despite the members of the coalition are saying that the coalition has been formed to correct the government’s attitude and save the country from going deeper into a crisis.

The members of the coalition had earlier called for the removal of the top security officials, including national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

