NSC reacts at Jamiat-e-Islami’s demand for removal of Ghani’s security adviser

The Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) reacted at the demands of the Jamiat-e-Islami for the removal of the National Security Adviser of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, emphasizing that such demands have other political reasons and are not solely related to the recent security incidents.

ONSC spokesman Qadir Shah said the National Security Adviser is not having any legal or executive authority and or responsibilities, as it is clear from his designation.

Qadir Shah further added that only security institutions have the executive authorities and the demands by Jamiat-e-Islami are political and have other reasons.

He said President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has ordered an investigation regarding the incident during the rallies in Kabul and other decisions will be taken once the probes conclude.

This comes as Jamiat-e-Islami party of Afghanistan led by the acting foreign minister Salahuddib Rabbani and Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor has demanded the removal of the top security officials, including the National Security Adviser Mohamad Hanif Atmar.

Speaking during a press conference in Kabul today, Rabbani said the recent attacks in Kabul and other key provinces show that the security institutions have failed to ensure security for the Afghan people.

He also claimed that certain circles within the government have links with the insurgent groups as he pointed towards the violent incidents during the protests in Kabul on Friday and the recent suspicious attacks in Kabul city.

