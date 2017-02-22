NSC insists to implement Hezb-e-Islami deal provisions including prisoners’ release

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 22 2017, 10:59 am

The National Security Council of Afghanistan (NSC) has urged the relevant authorities to expedite the process of implementing provisions of peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the NSC meeting was chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, focusing on security related issues as well as the peace agreement between the Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami which was signed last year.

The committee tasked with the implementation of peace agreement provisions, presented its report to the meeting.

The meeting participants emphasized on further implementation of the provisions of the agreement, particularly the release of prisoners, reintegration, ceasefire, and establishment of peaceful zones.

The relevant authorities were instructed to step up efforts for the implementation of the agreement provision.

The peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami was signed late in the month of September last year.

The United Nations Security Council further paved the way for the proper implementation of the peace agreement provisions by remove Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s name from the sanctions list few weeks ago.

