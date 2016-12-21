NSC chaired by Ghani decided regarding torture, sexual abuse allegations against Dostum

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 21 2016, 9:01 am

The National Security Council (NSC) meeting chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani reviewed and decided regarding the Attorney General’s report on allegations of torture and sexual abuse against Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the report presented by Attorney General focused on circumstances to launch an investigation regarding the claims made by Ahmad Khan Ischi.

The Palace said the report was reviewed and necessary decisions were taken but no further details were given regarding the decisions taken during the meeting.

Ahmad Ishchi is considered a political rival of Gen. Dostum who has claimed that the vice president detained him and forced him to strip naked besides he was beaten by the bodyguards of Gen. Dostum.

Mr. Ishchi has also claimed that the vice president even filmed the sexual abuse committed on him as well as his bodyguards.

However, the office of the first vice president, in a statement rejected the allegations as baseless and accused Mr. Ischchi of pro-militants activities.

The statement further added that Mr. Ishchi was detained by the security institutions over his alleged role in supporting militants and the recent insurgency and instability in Jawzjan province.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS