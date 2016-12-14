Notorious commander of Hezb-e-Islami, Zardad, returning to Kabul: Report

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 14 2016, 11:35 am

Reports have emerged regarding the possible return of a notorious commander of Hezb-e-Islami, Zardad, is returning to Kabul today.

The issue became viral in social media shortly after scores of people gathered in the airport to welcome the notorious commander who is believed to be returning from London.

Dozens of photographs purportedly showing the supporters of the notorious commander have been shared in the social media.

There are mixed reactions regarding his return to Kabul with majority recalling the grave human rights violations Zardad committed while he was fighting during the devastating Kabul war.

Reports regarding the return of Zardad come as the Afghan government is busy requesting the UN Security Council to lift sanctions against the leaders of Hezb-e-Islami.

NSC spokesman Tawab Ghorzang said the formal letter by the Afghan government was sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ghorzang further added that the letter was sent to the sanctions committee of the Security Council.

The Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar signed a peace agreement around two months ago.

The party had earlier requested the government to assist in removal of sanctions imposed against the party leaders.

The peace agreement between Hezb-e-Islami and Afghan government was signed after almost six months of continuous negotiations.

