Not counting on Abdullah Abdullah anymore: Noor

Sat Dec 31 2016, 12:20 pm

The acting provincial governor of northern Balkh province and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party Ata Mohammad Noor has said he is no more counting on decision making capabilities of Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

In an interview with BBC’s Afghanistan Service, Noor said his lack of confidence on Abdullah has led to opening of direct talks with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

Noor further added that Abdullah has performed with weakness in the past two and half years and the reason behind direct talks between him and President Ghani is due to lack of proper presentation of Jamiat-e-Islami by Abdullah.

Abdullah has not commented regarding Noor’s remarks so far.

Earlier, Noor said he is ready to step down as the governor of Balkh province if the government takes practical steps for the commitments it has made.

He said his party is committed to support the central government as he called the current situation as ‘fragile’.

He said a draft agreement has also been prepared to be signed by him and the central government in a bid to establish a political understanding as he promised a comprehensive support to the government.

Noor said he shared with President Ghani their demands, specifically to have a prominent role in the political frameowk and in key decision makings, comprising major, strategic and national issues.

According to Noor, President Ghani has also offered demands to him and the supporters of Jamiat-e-Islami party, including the party’s support to peace process and the government’s foreign policies, being implemented via the ministry of foreign affairs.

