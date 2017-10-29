Not concerned about expanding Kabul-New Delhi economic ties: Pak Ambassador

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 29 2017, 1:09 pm

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan has said Islamabad is not concerned regarding the expanding economic ties between Kabul and New Delhi.

Speaking during a press conference in Kabul, Khan updated regarding the stance of Islamabad regarding the recent political, security, and economic developments in the region.

He said Afghanistan is a sovereign nation and has relations with the foreign states based on its foreign policy, ruling out that Islamabad has any concerns regarding the expanding econnomic ties between Kabul New Delhi.

Khan further added that Islamabad is also keen to improve and boost economic relations with Afghanistan.

In regards to the fencing work along the Durand Line, Khan said the fencing work will continue along the Line, insisting that the work is being done to prevent the commotion of the terrorists between the two countries.

In response to a question regarding the list of 75 terrorist leaders handed over to Islamabad by US State Secretary Tillerson, the Pakistani Ambassador said he has not seen the list yet but the government of Pakistan will start work on it if it has been received by the authorities.

