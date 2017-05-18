North of Afghanistan will become the second Syria, Ata Mohd Noor wans

By Khaama Press - Thu May 18 2017, 12:32 pm

The provincial governor of northern Balkh province and Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party Ata Mohammad Noor has warned that the Northern parts of the country will become second Syria if immediate steps are not taken to improve the security and eliminate threats posed by the terrorist groups.

Speaking during a gathering in capital Kabul, Noor said the government’s policies and steps to eliminate terrorism are not sufficient.

Noor also claimed that certain countries have changed their policies and are now supporting the Taliban group to counter the threats posed by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group having affiliates in Afghanistan.

In other parts of his speech during the gathering, Noor said the Jamiat-e-Islami party will continue to remain robust and no challenges will have any impact on its presence and activities.

The chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party also emphasized on the need of unity among the people and establishment of proper programs to defend from the rights of the people.

In regards to the appointment of the new chief for Jamiat-e-Islami party, Noor said a congress summit will be held and anyone receiving the highest support will be given the post.

The remarks by Noor came as Noor aims to further step up political activities, eying participation in the upcoming presidential elections.

Speaking a ceremony in Mazar-e-Sharif city on the eve of Nowruz, Noor said he has intentions to step into major political activities, emphasizing that the decision regarding his resignation will be taken once consulting with the elders, his political allies, and others close to him.

