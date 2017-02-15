North Korean leader’s brother killed in Malaysia

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 15 2017, 10:54 am

The half-brother of North Korea’s leader was killed in Kuala Lumpur airport as he was on his way to China, it has been reported.

The intelligence officials of South Korea have said Kim Jong-num, the half-brother of Kim Jong-un, was apparently poisoned before he leaves Malaysia.

The officials have further added that Kim was poisoned by two suspected female North Korean agents.

The South Korean intelligence officials have not provided further details on how they received the information regarding the assassination of Kim by female North Korean agents.

However, the South Korean MPs briefed by the intelligence officials, have said North Korea had long prepared for the murder of Kim.

According to the MPs, Kim had been given China’s protection and was due to leave for Macau when he was killed by the agents.

According to the Malaysian police, the two suspected female agents have managed to flee the airport after attacking Kim.

The police officials have said an operation is underway to arrest the suspected agents.

The 46-year-old Kim had fallen unconscious and died as he was being taken to hospital on Monday night.

