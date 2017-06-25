Noor warns of crisis if reforms not implemented in security sector

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 25 2017, 11:27 am

The provincial governor of northern Balkh province and the chief executive of Jamiat Islami party has warned the country could be taken to a crisis if reforms are not implemented in the security sector.

In a speech released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Noor said the security institutions are incompetent and immediate reforms are needed, noting the growing violence as the security forces fail to provide security for the Afghan people.

He also harshly reacted at the use of force against the protesters and claimed that the camps were removed by the use of force against the unarmed protesters who were demanding change.

Noor also added that certain individuals had instructed the use of weapons against the protesters who were shot with snipers, demanding immediate actions to identify and arrest the culprits.

In other parts of his speech, Noor declared his support for the Jamiat’s call and stance regarding the recent violence in the country.

However, he insisted that the party only demands reforms and never supports the fall of the current government.

Jamiat Islami had demanded the removal of the top security officials, including national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar after the protests turned violent earlier this month, leaving several people dead or wounded.

