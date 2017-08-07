Noor slams security institutions amid reports over 50 massacred in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 07 2017, 2:27 pm

The provincial governor of the northern Balkh province and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party has slammed the security institutions amid reports that more than 50 people were brutally massacred by the anti-government armed militant groups in northern Afghanistan.

In a statement posted in the aftermath of the massacre of the civilians in northern Sare-e-Pul province, Noor said the lack of competent security officials and negligence in responding to the attack were the main reasons that led to the massacre of more than 50 people in Sayad district.

Noor once again called for the reforms in the security sector insisting that the security situation could only improve with the reforms.

This comes as the Chief Executive of the Government of National Unit Abdullah Abdullah earlier admitted that the recent deadly incidents, including the deadly bombing in Herat mosque could have been avoided.

Abdullah made the remarks during the meeting of ministers council in Kabul today.

He said intelligence information were available regarding the recent attacks and insisted that necessary measures were supposed to be taken to prevent the attacks.

The provincial governor Mohammad Zahir Wahdat said Sunday that the militants have massacred at least 30 to 40 people, including women and children after they captured a key area in Sayad district.

He also warned that the provincial capital is also at the risk of collapse and will soon be captured by the militants if additional forces are not deployed.

