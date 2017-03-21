Noor says will soon decide to resign as Balkh governor

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 21 2017, 1:10 pm

The provincial governor of the northern Balkh province Ata Mohammad Noor has said he will soon decided regarding his resignation as the governor of the province.

Noor described the motive behind his likely decision as the major political activities he has eyed for the future, including the upcoming elections.

Speaking a ceremony in Mazar-e-Sharif city on the eve of Nowruz, Noor thanked President Mohammad Ashraf Ghan for trusting him to once again assume charge as the governor of Balkh.

However, he said he has intentions to step into major political activities, emphasizing that the decision regarding his resignation will be taken once consulting with the elders, his political allies, and others close to him.

Noor was one of the main supporters of Abdullah Abdullah during the controversial presidential elections in 2014 and played a key role in both the first round of the elections and during the run-off elections.

However, he slammed Abdullah last week and apologized from his supporters for lobbying in his favor and supporting him during the elections.

Meanwhile, late in December last year, Noor said he is no more counting on decision making capabilities of Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

He claimed that his lack of confidence on Abdullah has led to opening of direct talks with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

