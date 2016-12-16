Noor says prepared to step down as Balkh governor

By Khaama Press - Fri Dec 16 2016, 1:45 pm

The acting provincial governor of the northern Balkh province and a prominent political figure Ata Mohammad Noor has said he is ready to step down as the governor of Balkh province if the government takes practical steps for the commitments.

Noor, the chief executive of the prominent Jamiat-e-Islami party, said his party is committed to support the central government as he called the current situation as ‘fragile’.

He said a draft agreement has also been prepared to be signed by him and the central government in a bid to establish a political understanding as he promised a comprehensive support to the government.

The ARG Presidential Palace has not formally commented regarding the remarks of Noor so far.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani arrived in northern Balkh province late last month to meet with the provincial leadership and review the situation of the province.

In the meantime, Noor has said he shared with President Ghani their demands, specifically to have a prominent role in the political frameowk and in key decision makings, comprising major, strategic and national issues.

According to Noor, President Ghani has also offered demands to him and the supporters of Jamiat-e-Islami party, including the party’s support to peace process and the government’s foreign policies, being implemented via the ministry of foreign affairs.

