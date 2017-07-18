Noor says no legal hindrance for Gen. Dostum’s return to Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 18 2017, 2:13 pm

The provincial governor of northern Balkh province Ata Mohammad Noor has said there is no legal prohibition for the return of the first vice president Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum to Afghanistan as he rejected the reports that the vice president’s plane was barred from landing in the airport of Mazr-e-Sharif.

In a statement released after the news viral went viral, Noor said such reports have no reality and are false.

The statement further added that the plane was carrying his guests from Tika institute consisting of officials and engineers but the plane could not land due to technical issues.

This comes as earlier reports indicated that the plane was forcefully diverted as it was carrying the first vice president from Turkey to Mazar-e-Sharif city.

The office of the first vice president in a statement stated that all reports suggesting that the plane was forcefully diverted are false.

The statement further added that the vice president is still based in Ankara city and no decision has been taken regarding his return in the near future.

Dostum is in Turkey for the treatment with President Ghani earlier saying that the first vice president has left the country after receiving approval and permission from the Attorney General Office.

Reports regarding his return surfaced amid ongoing political issues and differences he has with the government, mainly due to the controversial abuse case of his political rival Ahmad Khan Ishchi.

The Attorney General Office said last week that the case of the first vice president has been referred to the court.

