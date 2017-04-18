Noor reacts at dismissal of Ahmad Zia Massoud by President Ghani

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 18 2017, 9:26 am

The provincial governor of the northern Balkh province and the Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party Ata Mohammad Noor reacted at the dismissal of Ahmad Zia Massoud by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

In a statement released following the confirmation of the dismissal of Massoud, Noor raised questions regarding the stance of Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, emphasizing that Massoud is the deputy chief of Jamiat-e-Islami which played a key role in bring him to power.

Noor further added that Abdullah should clarify his stance as well as he should explain on how he is going to defend from the rights of the people.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, on Monday night confirmed the dismissal of Ahmad Zia Massoud, the senior presidential adviser for good governance and reforms.

A spokesman for the Presidential Palace said the decision was taken since no major steps were taken to ensure good governance and reforms.

Mr. Massoud took oath as the special envoy to President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai for reform and good governance earlier in October 2014, weeks after the formation of the government of national unity.

He was a close ally of Ghani during the election process after endorsing his team during the second round of election.

