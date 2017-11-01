Noor prefers collapse of the government in the absence of reforms

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 01 2017, 10:09 am

The provincial of northern Balkh province and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Ata Mohammad Noor once again slammed the government leaders regarding the deteriorating situation of the country, insisting that the government should better collapse if immediate steps are not taken for reforms.

Noor made the remarks during a gathering in western Herat province where he made an unannounced visit on Tuesday.

He said the security and political situation of the country has sharply deteriorated amid rampant corruption, growing insurgency by the militant groups, and attempts to interfere in the upcoming elections.

The Balkh governor furhter added that the insurgent groups continuously gain ground across the country as on daily basis scores of people and security personnel lose their lives.

According to Noor, rampant corruption still exists in the government and the authorities of the ministries and other government institutions have been monopolized by certain individuals.

Noor also claimed that efforts are underway to interfere in the upcoming elections and urged the governmen to take immediate steps to change the formation of the elections commission and bring necessary reforms.

He said they can not expect transparency in the elections if the government and the elections commission continue to their work with a similar approach they have adopted now.

Noor said immediate steps should be taken and the people should decide to force the government for reforms otherwise it would be better that the government collapse.

