Noor hold talks with top political figures in Kabul regarding new political coalition

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 04 2017, 3:03 pm

The provincial governor of northern Balkh province and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami held talks with a number of top political figures in Kabul regarding the new political coalition.

Noor reportedly visited Kabul in recent days amid ongoing efforts by him to lobby among his supporters and political allies regarding the new coalition in the light of the recent political developments.

He said he had different meetings with the leader of Jamiat-e-Islami and foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani, Haji Mohammad Mohqiq, Ahmad Zia Massoud, and other political figures.

According to Noor, the meetings focused on future programs for the new political coalition.

He did not elaborate further regarding the meeting and the new programs considered for the new political coalition.

However, it was expected that the new coalition will soon announce and declare its presence in a large gathering in the capital.

But no further developments have been noted during the recent years with the first vice president and a key member of the coalition being out of the country for the past several months.

The new coalition was formed after a series of deadly attacks and political changes earlier this year and deadly attacks in the city.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS