Noor harshly criticizes govt leaders, vows new coalition to be announced in Kabul soon

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 16 2017, 6:50 pm

The governor of the northern Balkh province and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami once again criticized the government leaders in a harsh way, insisting that his party and allies cannot remain silent as major conspiracies are being orchestrated, particularly pointing towards the deadly attack on Salim Izadyar’s funeral in Kabul last month.

Speaking during a gathering for the first after the agreement for formation of a new political coalition, Noor said the government, specifically the chief executive failed to ensure security of the ordinary people during the protests who were shot dead and even run over by the armored vehicles.

Noor said the chief executive has particularly failed to ensure the right of those people who had once casted votes in his favor in the elections.

In other parts of speech, Noor said a major conspiracy is being orchestrated against the Jamiat-e-Islami party and its allies and the last month’s attack on the funeral Salim Izadyar, the son of the deputy chairman of the Senate House, was plotted to eliminate the party’s leaders.

He said the deployment of four suicide bombers on the funeral ceremony remains questionable as even the chief executive who is a member of the security council, failed to ensure security for an important event.

Noor also added that the coalition among Jamiat-e-Islami, Junbish-e-Millie, and Wahdat Islami will be announced in capital Kabul in the near future.

