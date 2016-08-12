Noor endorses Abdullah for denouncing President Ghani as unfit for office

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 12 2016, 9:33 am

A prominent political figure Ata Mohammad Noor has endorsed the Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah’s remarks for denouncing President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as unfit for the office.

Noor, who is the acting provincial governor of northern Balkh province, issued a short statement hours after Abdullah’s remarks, saying “I support the Chief Executive Officer’s stance today in which he clearly spoke regarding the demands and wishes of the people.”

He said he hopes that CEO Abdullah is decisive and frank in his stance which is not only symbolic and aimed at calming the anger of the people.

Noor further added that President Ghani should consider the political agreement that led to the formation of the government of national unity and all decisions should be taken with mutual understandings.

He warned that unilateral decisions would not be in favor of anyone and would take the country towards a crisis.

Abdullah made the remarks during a gathering in Kabul on Thursday as he was addressing a group of young people in his office garden.

The Chief Executive said he had struggled to achieve much progress with Presidnet Ghani during the two years of their government on the issue of electoral reform.

He said President Ghani is not having time for him even in months so that he can have one-on-one meeting with him.

Abdullah insisted that “if someone does not have the patience for discussion, then they are not fit for the presidency, either.’’

