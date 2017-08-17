Noor demands probe into conspiracies as Balkh airport incident investigations kick off

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 17 2017, 11:56 am

The provincial governor of northern Balkh province Ata Mohammad Noor met with the delegation of the Afghan government deployed to Balkh province to probe the controversial incident that took place Mawlana Jalaluddin Balkhi international airport.

Noor in a statement confirmed his meeting with the delegation and said information related to the circumstances and reasons surrounding the incident were shared with the members of the delegation.

He also added that the delegation has been urged to conduct a thorough investigation regarding the incident including the conspiracies surrounding the incident.

According to Noor, the delegation has promised that the incident will be investigated thoroughly and in a transparent manner.

The incident in Mawlana Jalaluddin Balkhi international airport took place late on Tuesday night during the arrest of Asif Momand, a member of the provincial council of Balkh province.

Momand was arrested late on Monday night in Balkh international airport days after he had accused Ata Mohammad Noor of being involved in massive corruption and there are reports that he was held into the custody by forces belonging to Balkh governor.

Noor harshly criticized the national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar and the national directorate of security chief Mohammad Stanikzai after the clashes and accused the two top security officials of hatching conspiracies to destabilize the northern Balkh province.

Noor said Balkh has been among the relatively calm and peaceful provinces and conspiracies involving plans and projects to destabilize the province should be refrained from.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS