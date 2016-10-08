Nokia mobile phone save man’s life in Afghanistan by stopping bullet

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 08 2016, 12:12 pm

An old Nokia mobile has saved a man’s life in Afghanistan after a stopping a bullet to penetrate the man’s body, it has been reported.

The news and incredible images regarding the incident became viral after the former Nokai executive Peter Skillman shared it through his Twitter account, according to MailOnline.

“A Nokia phone I worked on a few years ago saved the life of a man in Afghanistan last week,” Skillman said in a Twitter post.

Launched in 2013, the phone appears to be a Nokia 301 but no further reports are available regarding to explain exactly how the bullet came to be lodged in the phone.

Some have claimed that the photo may not be entirely genuine, especially given Mr Skillman’s affiliation with the phone maker.

However, Gary Cutlack at Gizmodo, has said “There’s a chance it might not be a genuine thing and could be a stunt designed to boost Nokia sales in war-torn countries.”

This is not the first report of a mobile phone stopping a bullet but a soldier’s life was saved when a flying shrapnel was stopped by his iPhone in Afghanistan in early 2014.

According to reports, the iPhone 5s was in Staff Sgt. Shaun Frank’s pocket when he came face-to-face with a teenage bomber in Afghanistan who triggered a bomb filled with ball bearings.

