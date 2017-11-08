No terrorist sanctuaries in Pakistan, claims Pak’s foreign secretary

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 08 2017, 5:26 pm

Pakistan’s foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua has said no sanctuary of the terrorist groups exist in Pakistan, claiming that the security forces of the country have cleared the country of miscreants.

Briefing the lawmakers in the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Janjua said the terrorist groups have safe havens in the areas where the government has no control, amounting to 40 percent of the territory of Afghanistan.

Janjaur further added that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the militant Islamic State were perpetuating terrorist activities against Pakistan.

She also claimed that Indian spy agency was using the Afghan soil to carry out subversive activities in Pakistan.

This comes as pressures are on the rise on Islamabad to take actions against the terror groups having safe havens in the country.

According to reports, the United States last month shared a list of at least twenty terrorist groups with Islamabad which Washington insists use the Pakistani soil for the terrorist activities in Afghanistan and elsewhere, it has been reported.

It is believed that the Haqqani terrorist network is on the top of the list shared with Islamabad as the US officials are saying that the network has safe havens in Fata and uses them to launch attacks into Afghanistan.

