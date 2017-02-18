No step taken by Pakistan on Afghanistan’s list of terrorists: Shaheem

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 18 2017, 6:48 pm

The Afghan National Army Chief of Staff General Qadam Shah Shaheem has said Pakistani has not taken any step regarding the evidences and documents submitted by Afghanistan so far.

Gen. Shaheem said Afghanistan will review the list of terrorists submitted by Pakistan, alleging that 76 terrorists are operating in their safe havens in Afghan soil.

He said further evidence and documents will be requested from Pakistan if needed, emphasizing that Pakistan has so far failed to respond to the evidence and documents submitted regarding the terror groups operating in Pakistani soil against Afghanistan.

Gen. Shaheem further added that Afghanistan welcomes to receive documents and evidences regarding any terrorist group and reiterated that the Afghan security forces will never allow the terror groups to use the Afghan soil against the other countries.

This comes as the Pakistani military summoned a number of the Afghan embassy officials on Friday and handed over a list of at least 76 terrorists which they claim are having sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Pakistani military announced that the routes linking the two countries along the Durand Line have been closed after the attacks.

Gen. Ghafoor said “Pakistan-Afghanistan Border closed with immediate effects till further orders due to security reasons.”

The steps by Pakistan were taken following a series of deadly attacks including a suicide attack on a shrine in Sindh province that left over 70 people dead and scores of others wounded.

