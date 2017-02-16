No favoring govt collapse but serious reforms need: Sayyaf

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 16 2017, 2:22 pm

A prominent Jihadi leader and former member of the Afghan parliament Abdul Rab Rasool Sayyaf has said no one is favoring the collapse of the current government but serious reforms are need in various sectors.

Sayyaf was speaking during gathering organized by the former Jihadi leaders to mark the anniversary of the withdrawal of the former Soviet Union forces from the country.

He said the government should further step up fight against corruption and bring reforms in almost all sectors, including security and economy.

The former Jihadi leader further added that a partially developed political system in power is better than the absence of no system.

In other parts of his speech, Sayyaf reiterated the call for support to Mujahideen, insisting that the sacrifices of Mujahideen should not be ignored.

He also called on neighboring countries of Afghanistan to refrain from intervention and called on international community to continue their support to Afghanistan and the Afghan people.

The remarks by Sayyaf came as reports have emerged during the recent months suggesting the growing interference by regional countries in internal affairs of Afghanistan.

The persistent interferences by the regional countries, including Russia, have sparked furor among the Afghan officials.

