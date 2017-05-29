No documents available to prove landing of unidentified helicopters: Waziri

By Khaama Press - Mon May 29 2017, 1:36 pm

The landing of unidentified helicopters in northern parts of the country cannot be confirmed, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) officials said Monday.

MoD spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri told reporters in Kabul that no documents or evidences are available to confirm the landing of the unidentified helicopters.

He said only such claims exist that unidentified helicopters have made landings in Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, and Badakhshan provinces.

But he insisted that the Ministry of Defense cannot confirm the landing of the helicopters, urging the local residents to assist the Ministry by providing any kind of document to help the investigations.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Defense says a committee has been formed to investigate the landing of the helicopters.

This comes as a member of the provincial council in Ghazni province claimed that the landing of unidentified helicopters in Waghez and Qarabagh districts have sparked concerns among the local residents.

The secretary of the provincial council of Ghazni, Hassan Reza Yousufi, earlier said some unidentified helicopters have made landings in the two districts.

