No casualties reported in Kabul rocket attack

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 21 2017, 10:17 am

Several rockets were fired on Kabul city earlier this morning with the security officials saying the attack has not incurred any casualties to the civilians or military personnel.

The incident took place at around 6am local time after three rockets fired from an unknown location landed in the vicinity close to Shash Darak diplomatic area of the city.

A spokesman for Kabul Police Basir Mujahid confirmed the incident and said only one rocket landed in the city.

He said the attack did not cause any casualties or damage to the properties.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as a deadly attack rocked Kabul city late on Friday evening after a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in the city.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the 13th police district of the city after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives among the people in a mosque, Imam Zaman mosque in Dasht-e-Barchi area in West of Kabul.

According to reports, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group loyalists have claimed responsibility behind the attack.

