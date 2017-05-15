No casualties reported in Kabul explosion: Danish

By Khaama Press - Mon May 15 2017, 7:49 am

An explosion took place in west of Kabul city on Sunday night causing panic among the local residents but the security officials are saying that no one was hurt in the incident.

The Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the incident took place in the vicinity of the third police district of the city.

Danish further added that a magnetic bomb planted in a Ranger vehicle went off but no casualties were reported.

The eyewitnesses earlier said a education official was injured after a magnetic bomb planted in his vehicle went off.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as at least two women were killed in a similar incident in Kabul city on Monday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the 16th police district of the city on Monday morning after a magnetic bomb planted in a vehicle went off.

The head of the Criminal Investigation Department Mohammad Salim Almas confirmed the incident and said the incident took place after a magnetic bomb planted in the vehicle of the water supply directorate went off, leaving two female employees of the directorate dead.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS