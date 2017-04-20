No casualties reported in Kabul city explosion: MoI

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 20 2017, 9:13 am

An explosion took place in west of Kabul city late on Wednesday night but the security officials are saying that no casualties were incurred to the civilians or security personnel.

The acting head of the media department of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) Najib Danish said the incident took place in the vicinity of the 3rd police district of the city late on Wednesday night.

He said explosives placed near the wall of the City Park went off but no casualties were incurred.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as at least two people were wounded in a similar incident on Monday after a magnetic bomb planted in a government vehicle went off in the vicinity of the 1st police district of the city.

Earlier, at least six people were killed and five more were wounded after a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle close to the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan.

The anti-government armed militants are attempting to destabilize the key cities of the country including capital Kabul, a move which the insurgents often adopt as the weather gets warm.

