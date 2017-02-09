Newly-wed woman lured and gang-raped in Takhar

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 09 2017, 12:48 pm

A newly-wed bride was lured and gang-raped by a group of men in northeastern Takhar province of Afghanistan.

The 20-year-old woman whose identity has not been disclosed was raped by a group of at least three men after she eloped from her husband’s house.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Sanatullah Temori confirmed the incident.

The victim has said she was lured by the perpetrator, Jamshid, and was encouraged to elope due to domestic violence she was facing in her husband’s house.

According to the woman, Jamshid gang-raped her together with his two other friends and left her outside the provincial women’s affairs directorate where she is currently in government’s shelter.

She also added that the men kept her as hostage in a house for a period of almost four weeks in Taloqan city.

This comes as the rate of violence against women is sharply on the rise across the country.

Cases of domestic violence against women as well as murder of the women by the anti-government armed militants have been routinely reported from various provinces during the recent months.

