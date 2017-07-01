New reports emerge regarding deadly explosion near German embassy in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 01 2017, 9:22 am

New reports have emerged regarding the deadly explosion in capital Kabul which took place close to the embassy of Germany last month.

According to the local media reports citing the German officials, the intelligence authorities of Germany were informed regarding the deadly attack days before it happened.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Thomas Schäfer quoted by the German news agency DPA and Deutsche Welle, security agencies received warnings from multiple intelligence sources several months ahead of time.

Earlier, the public broadcaster RBB and respected news magazine Spiegel reported that Germany intelligence had specific knowledge of an attack targeting the embassy using a tanker truck five months before it happened.

According to the reports, the militants had used around ten thousand tons of explosives for the explosion and the suicide bomber had apparently managed to reach close to the embassy compound using the fake papers.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack but the Afghan officials are saying that the Haqqani terrorist network based in Pakistan plotted and carried out the attack although the leader of the network in a voice message said today that the group has no role in the incident.

Over one hundred and fifty people lost their lives in the attack and hundreds more were wounded in the explosion which is considered as one of the deadliest attacks since the Taliban regime was toppled in 2001.

