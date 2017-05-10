New pictures show aftermath of MOAB bombing on ISIS hideouts in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed May 10 2017, 10:49 am

New pictures have emerged from the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan showing the aftermath of an airstrike involving GBU-43 bombing, also known as Mother of All Bombs (MOAB) on ISIS hideouts.

The pictures were released by the provincial government earlier today which shows the massive losses incurred to the ISIS terrorists in Asad Khel area of Achin district.

A destroyed car, bodies of ISIS militants dispersed and still lying across the area, damaged tunnels, and presence of the Afghan security forces are shown in the latest photographs released by the government.

The bomb was dropped around 7:30 pm local time on Thursday, the 13th of April, a move which was widely welcomed by the local residents and tribal elders of Nangarhar.

The commander of the US forces based in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson appeared in a press conference after the airstrike was conducted, saying the use of the GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb or Mother of All Bombs in Achin district sent a clear message to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

Gen. Nicholson made the remarks as he was speaking to reports together with the US Secretary of Defense James Mattis in Kabul on Monday.

“The strike in Achin was to send a very clear message to ISIS. If they come to Afghanistan they will be destroyed,” he said.

Gen. Nicholson further added “We are going to keep going until ISIS-K is defeated in 2017. There is no space for ISIS-K in Afghanistan.”

A number of the tribal elders also appeared in a gathering after the airstrike was conducted and urged for further strikes to clear the province from the presence of ISIS militants.

Nearly 100 ISIS militants including several of their key leaders were killed in the airstrike and the main tunnels network and other hideouts were totally eliminated.

