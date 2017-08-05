New Kabul master plan to change the view of the city: MUDH

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 05 2017, 12:08 pm

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) informed regarding the progress in sketching the new master plan of Kabul city, stating that the new master plan will change the view of the majority parts of the capital city.

A spokesperson Nilofar Langar informed regarding the progress of the new master plan during a press conference in Kabul today.

She said the work for sketching the new master plan has been completed by up to 30 per cent.

Langar also informed regarding the construction of the new government in Dar-ul-Aman being a part of the new master plan for the city.

She said the government will prohibit the construction of skyscrapers and high rise buildings in the vicinity of the Dar-ul-Aman and will keep such building up to two kilometers away from the area.

The contract for the design of the new government in Dar-ul-Aman area was signed between the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and an Arabic firm in mid-June this year.

The firm, Khatib and Alami, will cooperate with the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, regarding the design of the new complex, assessment of the previous design, and preparation of the master plan for the complex.

Efforts to prepare a new master plan for Kabul city are underway as the capital city witnessed an unprecedented influx in migration of the residents from the other parts of the country as well as refugees from the neighboring after the fall of the Taliban regime.

The government has also stepped up efforts to provide other urban facilities to city residents and during the recent months signed contracts for the establish of metro bus services and construction of urban water supply network.

