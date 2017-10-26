New deadly US airstrike target ISIS hideout in Nangarhar, 22 killed, wounded

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 26 2017, 11:30 am

The United States forces based in Afghanistan conducted a new airstrike on the hideout of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the latest airstrike was carried out by the US forces using unmanned aerial vehicles.

The officials further added that the airstrike carried out on Wednesday in the vicinity of Khogyani district left at least 22 ISIS militants dead or wounded.

The provincial police commandment in a statement confirmed the airstrike and said the militants were targeted in Wazir Tangi area of Khogyani.

The statement further added that 14 ISIS militants were killed and 8 others were wounded in the airstrike.

According to the provincial police commandment, some weapons and ammunition and explosives belonging to the terror group were also destroyed in the air raid.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan national defense and security forces on Tuesday also conducted raids on the hideouts of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group loyalists in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials in Nangarhar, at least three militants of the terror group were killed during the raids.

The provincial government media office in a statement said raids were conducted by the Afghan commando forces and in coordination with the security personnel belonging to the other security institutions.

The statemetn further added that the Afghan forces on Monday raided the ISIS hideouts in Mamand Dara area of Achin, leaving three ISIS militants dead.

