New deadly clashes reported among ISIS militants and Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 25 2017, 6:19 pm

New deadly clashes have been reported among the ISIS militants and Afghan security forces a day after scores of militants were killed along with the civilians during the similar clashes.

According to the local officials in Nangarhar, the new clashes took place in the vicinity of Haska Mina district on Monday afternoon, a day after the ISIS militants ambushed the security personnel in the same area using civilians and funeral participants as human shield.

The provincial government media office in a statement also confirmed the latest clashes and said at least 23 ISIS militants were killed as a result.

The statement further added that the latest clashes took place in Gagari and Camp Payeen areas of Haska Mina.

At least two ISIS militants were also arrested during the operations, the provincial government said, adding that the operations were conducted with the support of the airpower.

The provincial government also added that two personnel of the special security forces also lost their lives and four others were wounded.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS