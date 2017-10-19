New deadly clashes erupt among Taliban and ISIS in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 19 2017, 3:21 pm

New wave deadly clashes have erupted among the Taliban and ISIS militants in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, both the Taliban and ISIS militants have suffered casualties during the latest clashes.

The officials further added that the new incident has taken place in the vicinity of Khogyani district of the province.

The provincial government media office in a statement confirmed the new clashes and said at least five militants were killed and three others were wounded during the clashes.

The statement further added that the clashes erupted in Dar and Sikanadara areas of Wazir Tangi area.

Two militants were killed from the ISIS side while three Taliban insurgents including one of their local leaders identified as Ismail who was also famous as Fawad were among those killed, the provincial government added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as at least nine militants were killed in a similar incident in Nangarhar province on Sunday.

The latest clashes take place despite the call by the Taliban group leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada to reach to an agreement for ceasefire, citing similarity of Jihadic efforts among the two groups.

