New deadly clash erupt among Taliban-ISIS after Akhundzada’s call for ceasefire

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 16 2017, 1:45 pm

A new wave of deadly clash has erupted among the Taliban and ISIS militants days after the leader of the Taliban group Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada called for a ceasefire between the two groups, believing that the motive of the two are the same in the ongoing insurgency in Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in Nangarhar in a statement said the latest clashes erupted in Wazir Tankai area of Khogyani district in the past 24 hours.

The statement further added that six ISIS militants and three Taliban insurgents were killed in the latest clashes.

At least three Taliban insurgents were also wounded during the clashes, the provincial government added.

In the meantime, the Nangarhar government said the loyalists of the ISIS terrorist group also killed four civilians in a separate attack in this province.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban and ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the recent incidents so far.

This comes as the leader of the Taliban earlier called on his commanders and leaders to reach to a ceasefire with the ISIS militants in Afghanistan and refrain from further infighting with the group.

