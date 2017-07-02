New coalition members should resign from govt: Senate chairman

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 02 2017, 10:04 am

The chairman of the Upper House of the Parliament, Meshrano Jirga, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar has said the members of the new coalition having active role in the government should resign.

In his reaction after the announcement of the formation of the coalition ‘Save the Afghanistan’ led by Ata Mohammad Noor, Mohammad Mohaqiq and General Abdul Rashid Dostum, the Senate House chairman said it would be better that coalition members should resign first by forming a coalition with an aim to bring reforms in the government and serve as an opposition while being an official of the government.

He told RFE that the members of the coalition, specifically two of them, are serving in the leadership of the government, emphasizing that it would be unfair to remain both in the system and function as an opposition against it.

The new coalition between the three political parties announced their establishment on Friday, days after meetings were organized in the country and on the sidelines of the engagement ceremony of Gen. Dostum’s son in Turkey.

In their first statement after the formation of the coalition, its members called on President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to prevent from extrajudicial steps and respect the constitution of the country and the authorities of the ministers and directors of the government institutions.

