New clashes between Taliban and ISIS leave several dead in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 13 2017, 11:33 am

New clashes have taken place between the Taliban insurgents and militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarahr province of Afghanistan

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army said the clashes took place in the vicinity of Chaparhar district on Monday.

The source further added that six militants of the ISIS terrorist group were killed during the clashes and a civilian was wounded.

No further details were given regarding the casualties of the Taliban insurgents during the clashes.

Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the latest clashes so far.

This comes as several militants of the Taliban and ISIS terrorist group were killed during similar clashes in this province last week.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said Thursday the incident took place in the vicinity of Pacher Agam district.

He said the militants of both the groups exchanged heavy fire in Suri Village, Judri, Saleh Baba shrine, and Wachi Lagadi areas.

Khogyani further added that so far 12 ISIS militants have been killed and two others have been wounded and two civilians were also killed.

At least three Taliban insurgents have also been killed during the clashes, Khogyani said, adding that hundreds of families have been forced to flee from the area.

