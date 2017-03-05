Neighbors should not be concerned of water dams construction: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 05 2017, 11:29 am

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said the neighboring countries of Afghanistan should not be concerned regarding the construction of water dams and networks in the country.

President Ghani made the remarks during the 4th national conference on the development of water resources development in Afghanistan.

He said “Water is for the benefit of our people and the region. Our guidance principle is to stand for our people’s rights.”

“We expect from our neighbors not to be concerned whilst water networks and dams are established but to support these initiatives,” he added.

In other parts of his speech, President Ghani said drought and floods continue to pose threats due to climate change besides the growing violence has affected the efforts for the proper distribution of water.

According to President Ghani, the proper administration of natural resources can help Afghanistan to be a stable country within the next twenty years.

He ruled out financial dependency on foreign aid as a major mistake and insisted that the country should become free of depending to others.

President Ghani further added that the country can become free of poverty if the resources including work force, natural resources, geographic location, water, land, and the available financial resources are utilized properly.

He said more work and efforts are needed for proper administration of water resources which is having a high value and can help in prosperity of the country.

