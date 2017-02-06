Negotiation is the only way forward, China told Taliban

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 06 2017, 9:19 am

China’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan has said negotiation is the only way forward and the issue has been shared with the Taliban group during the contacts the Chinese officials had with the group.

In a meeting with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the Chinese envoy Deng Xijun, said Beijing has always emphasized on the recognition of the legitimacy of the Afghan government and the elected Afghan President.

He said the Taliban group has been encouraged to join negotiations and talks are underway with Pakistan to revive talks in the framework of the Quadrilateral Coordination Group.

Xijun further added that the Chinese government will participate in all meetings that help bring peace and stability in Afghanistan, emphasizing that their presence in Moscow summit was also aimed at the same.

According to Xijun, the concerns of the Afghan government and people were shared during the meeting with the Russia and Pakistani officials.

He also added that the presence of the Afghan government’s representative in the next meetings was also discussed and emphasized upon during the meeting.

In his turn, President Ghani hailed China for their support to Afghanistan, specifically in peace efforts and added that the Afghan government is keen to boost regional cooperation, thanking China for their support in transit sector.

President Ghani further added that the conclusion of peace process with Hezb-e-Islami shows the capacity of the Afghan government to hold peace talks with the militant groups.

He said the Taliban-led insurgency encourages other militant groups to start activities in Afghanistan which puts the regional stability and China in danger.

President Ghani said the recent attacks in Kabul, Kandahar, and other provinces shows that the militants have adopted enmity with the Afghan people.

