Nearly 100 dead, wounded in traffic incidents in West of Afghanistan

Sun Dec 18 2016, 12:35 pm

Nearly 100 people have been killed or wounded in two separate traffic incidents in western Farah and Nimroz provinces of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials, at least 14 people lost their lives after a bus collided with a truck in Gulistan district of Farah province.

District administrative chief of Gulistan, Ajmal Zahid, confirmed that 45 others also sustained injuries in the incident.

Local officials in Nimroz are saying that 4 people lost their lives and at least 36 others sustained injuries in a road mishap in Chakhansur district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman for Nimroz, Ahmad Arab, said the incident took place on Saturday evening and some women and children are among those killed or wounded.

This comes as at least 36 people lost their lives and at least 28 people sustained injuries in a traffic incident on Kabul-Kandahar highway nearly 4 months ago.

Earlier, at least 8 people were killed and over 40 others were wounded in a similar incident in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan earlier in April this year.

The majority of the road accidents are taking place due to bad conditions of the roads, lack of traffic signs as well as reckless driving which largely contributes to deadly incidents in the country.

