Nearly 90 dead or wounded as suicide blast rocks Lahore in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 14 2017, 9:05 am

A deadly suicide attack rocked the Lahore city of Pakistan on Monday evening, leaving at least 90 people dead or wounded.

According to the Pakistani police officials, the incident took place as hundreds of people had participated in a demonstration in the city.

The protesters had organized a sit-in against a new law near the Punjab provincial assembly building.

Inspector General of Punjab police, Ahmad Mushtaq Sukhera, said the blast ripped through the protesters after the suicide bomber detonated his explosives vest among the people.

He said at least six police officials, including two senior officers, were among those killed.

Sukhera further added that 13 people were killed in total and at least 73 others were wounded.

The officials are saying that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives when police officers were busy in a discussion with the protesters.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

The Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the attack in strongest words with the Pakistani Army Chief of Staff instructing the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to arrest those behind the attack.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS