Nearly 70 Taliban militants killed, wounded in Helmand operations

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 03 2017, 8:06 pm

Nearly seventy Taliban insurgents were killed or wounded during airstrikes and ground operations in southern Helmand province.

According to the local government officials, the operations were conducted late on Sunday night in the vicinity of Nad-e-Ali district.

The provincial government media office in a statement said at least 42 Taliban insurgents were killed and 27 others were wounded during the operations conducted in three different areas of the district.

The statement further added that the operations were conducted by the Afghan Special Forces and with the support of the foreign troops who were providing air support.

At least four senior leaders of the Taliban group identified as Haji Ahmad, Faizi, Saqib, and Haqbin were among those killed, the provincial government said, adding that four vehicles, eighteen motorcycles, two heavy machine guns, and several other types of weapons and ammunitions were also destroyed during the operations.

In the meantime, the provincial government said at least twelve Taliban insurgents were killed in a separate operation of the Afghan forces in Bolan area of Lashkargah, the provincial capital of Helmand province.

The militants were killed during the airstrikes conducted by the Afghan forces and at least six of them were also wounded, the provincial government added.

