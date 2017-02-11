Nearly 60 militants including 8 Taliban leaders killed in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 11 2017, 2:23 pm

The Taliban militants suffered heavy casualties during a series of airstrikes in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan on Friday.

The provincial government officials said nearly 60 Taliban insurgents were killed as they were planning to launch a major attack on Sanging district.

The officials, including provincial governor, deputy provincial intelligence chief, and the commander of 215th Corps of the Afghan army briefed the reporters regarding the latest development during a press conference in Helmand today.

According to the officials, the militants had summoned hundreds of fighters from the other provinces and districts after one their largest attack on Sangin was repulsed nearly two weeks ago.

The officials further added that the Taliban insurgents were under the surveillance of the security forces and nearly 60 of them were killed after airstrikes were called in to thwart their offensive on Sangin.

The Taliban commanders killed during the operations have been identified as Omran, Haji Zalmai, Shakir, Hussain, Mutasim, Mullah Farooq, Javid, Sharif and some others whose identities have not been ascertained so far but their dead bodies are left in the area, the officials added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS